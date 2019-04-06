You are here

Home > Life & Culture
THE BROAD VIEW

Mentoring 'to the max'

When you groom mentees, do it with the aim that they will go one better than the mentor. It's the ethical thing to do.
Sat, Apr 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190406_LYMENTOR_3743054.jpg
I want my mentees to outperform me. Outshine me, please do. One day to unseat me, if I do not continually up my leadership game.

MENTORING is in vogue in corporate circles and beyond. Rare is the leader who does not engage in it. But I ask: Are you mentoring to the max?

To me, a true mentor must want his or her "mentees" to become not merely worthy colleagues, or just superb cogs in one's own business machinery.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Sizzling Gnabry has Dortmund on his radar

Saying it like it is

The power of imagination, and other parenting lessons from Calvin and Hobbes

Sorry is the hardest word in the office

Head and neck cancers: What to look out for

UK billionaire Ratcliffe in talks for Nice soccer club stake

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_050419_3.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

BP_SingPost _050419_13.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sale plans put bounce in SingPost's share price

Most Read

1 Singapore wooing European firms with 'Disneyland' of advanced manufacturing
2 Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news
3 Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m
4 Hot stock: Genting Singapore down 8% at midday; analysts positive on long-term prospects
5 Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_CCS_050419_33.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Energy industry faces climate and job hurdles: Chan Chun Sing

BP_CCS_050419_33.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

20170109-0Y3B1946-HR.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Garage

Yee Wee Tang heads Grab Singapore as Lim Kell Jay spearheads growth of GrabFood Singapore

Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL bags S$500m in green loans for new property developments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening