You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Metoo, Brexit, environment inspire new dictionary entries

Collins' list of 10 notable words of the year includes "single-use", "MeToo", "whitewash" and "vegan"
Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

"SINGLE-USE" was named the Collins Dictionary word of the year on Wednesday, following a four-fold increase in usage since 2013 in a reflection of increased concerns about sustainability.

It edged out "MeToo" and "whitewash" to top the list of 10 new and notable words that "reflect an ever-evolving culture and the preoccupations of those who use it", Collins said.

The wider 10 words of the year include ones inspired by Brexit, environmental concerns and the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Single-use" describes items "whose unchecked proliferations are blamed for damaging the environment and affecting the food chain", said Collins. It said public awareness of plastic adrift in the oceans had led to a global campaign to reduce the use of once-only items.

Another environment-related word on the list was "plogging" - a Scandinavian fitness craze that combines jogging with picking up litter.

"Vegan", a person who refrains from using any animal products, has become an increasingly mainstream lifestyle choice in recent years and so gets on the list.

"This has been a year where awareness and often anger over a variety of issues has led to the rise of new words and the revitalisation and adaptation of old ones," said Helen Newstead, Collins' head of language content.

"It's clear from this year's words of the year list that changes to our language are dictated as much by public concern as they are by sport, politics, and playground fads."

"Metoo", the movement seeking to expose and eradicate sexual harassment, makes the top 10.

Brexit, the 2016 word of the year, has inspired two new words on this year's list - "backstop" and "gammon".

"Backstop" is defined as a system that may be used if no other arrangement is made.

The derogatory use of the word "gammon" - a type of cured pork - has gained popularity as a term of abuse directed at the most reactionary pro-Brexit supporters, who are typically white, male and middle-aged. "Whitewash" - casting a white actor as an ethnic minority character - also makes the list.

There is a new term for manipulating others, often romantic partners, by continually feeding them false information until they doubt their sanity: "gaslight".

From the World Cup, "VAR", an abbreviation of video assistant referee, made the list.

The final word on the list is the "floss" dance craze.

"The words in this year's list perhaps highlight a world at extremes - at one end, serious social and political concerns, and at the other, more light-hearted activities," said Ms Newstead.

The list will join the online version of the dictionary and be considered for inclusion in future print editions. AFP

Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Influence: Faith Ng, Playwright

ONE Championship to invest up to US$50m in e-sports with partners

Becoming a champion (of good) in business

Mercedes ready to wrap up fifth straight F1 constructors' title

ONE Championship to invest up to US$50m in e-sports with partners including Razer, Singtel

Actor Michael Douglas gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX less strict than peers, but compliance is weighing on firms

BT_20181107_PGRTT5_3609752.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Technology

Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms

BT_20181107_LLROSEMARY_3609783.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Technology

Infusing science with fun

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
3 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
4 DBS Q3 profit up 76% on higher loan income, lower allowances
5 DBS chief flags steeper drop in mortgage loans growth this year

Must Read

Nancy Pelosi.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Government & Economy

In blow to Trump, Democrats seize US House control; Republicans retain Senate

doc72ntwc8zj1z1ovusn9e_doc72ex62j5j3r14jt5tkn8.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore English newspaper readership stable as digital growth offsets print declines: Nielsen

Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

ONE Championship to invest up to US$50m in e-sports with partners including Razer, Singtel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening