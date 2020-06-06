Michael Jordan donates US$100m to racial-equality causes

Michael Jordan and the Jordan brand, produced by Nike, released a joint statement Friday pledging to donate US$100 million over 10 years to "organisations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education".

Mr Jordan has previously been criticised in the past for what was seen as his reluctance to advocate for social causes.

The pledge is the latest from corporate America in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in police custody - an incident that has sparked a wave of protests across the US. On Wednesday, Bank of America pledged US$1 billion over four years to address economic and racial inequality, while Goldman Sachs Group created a US$10 million fund "to help address racial and economic injustice".

BLOOMBERG