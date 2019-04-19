You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Michael Jordan says Woods comeback is "greatest I have ever seen"

Fri, Apr 19, 2019 - 7:54 AM

lwx_tiger woods_180419_73.jpg
Woods ended an 11-year major drought with a thrilling and emotional Masters victory on Sunday.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] Michael Jordan described Tiger Woods' Masters comeback as the "greatest ever" and added he called the golfing icon to personally congratulate him.

"To me it is the greatest comeback I have ever seen," Jordan told The Athletic.

"I never thought he'd get back physically. He didn't think he'd get back physically. But he did it. No one expected him to be back the way he is now."

"He's probably the only person who believed he could get back. To me, that's a major accomplishment. To me, it's unbelievable."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Woods ended an 11-year major drought with a thrilling and emotional Masters victory on Sunday.

Aged 43, Woods trails only Jack Nicklaus who won at age 46 in 1986. Woods has 15 major championships, second to Nicklaus' 18.

Just two years ago his back pain was so bad Woods thought he might never play again, let alone win another major.

"Mentally, you always think you can. But you can't answer to what your body has to deal with," former NBA superstar Jordan said of Woods.

"I'm pretty sure he questioned himself, whether he could get it back, and he had to put a lot of work in. But he took it head-on. He had to change his game; he had to change his perspective a little bit.

"Dealing with his emotions, obviously he believed in himself. But until you put that into action, sometimes it's a struggle."

Jordan added that Woods' confidence will be soaring and that should translate into more victories.

"I think he's gotten over the hump. I think he's going to win more. It's tough mentally. It's absolutely tough mentally. And then you think about the physical. I'm elated.

"You don't know what Tiger is capable of doing."

AFP

Life & Culture

Islamic State claims its first Congo attack

Pope's Good Friday service focuses on sex trafficked girls

Ocean-clogging microplastics also pollute the air, study finds

All is ephemeral - even Notre Dame

Why Avengers: Endgame is a really big deal

Prada woos China with Shanghai catwalk in Milan fashion week

Editor's Choice

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGKEPPEL19_3758831.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp posts lower net profit of S$202.9 million

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
3 CWT parent defaults on loan
4 Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth
5 Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

Must Read

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGPENNYNEWC029_3758905.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

A recap of trial so far; court case to resume on April 22

BT_20190419_STHENG19_3758521.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng to Singapore firms: Be innovative, tech-savvy but leave no one behind

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening