Michelin scraps 2020 Singapore guide after long restaurant closures

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 7:50 PM

[SINGAPORE] The Michelin Guide won't release new recommendations of Singapore restaurants for 2020 due to the long period these places were closed amid Covid-19 precautions.

The guide needs to extend its inspection period in coming months to properly evaluate the restaurants, according to a statement from Michelin, which noted that eateries in Singapore were closed for as many as 11 weeks due to measures to contain the pandemic.

"Although we've been impressed to observe how the chefs and their teams were able to re-invent their activity and to develop takeaways or delivery concepts, our policy is to evaluate dining-in experience," the statement said. "These initiatives don't compromise on the quality of the offer and will certainly continue long after the reopening period." Michelin said it will announce the 2021 selection of restaurants in Singapore in coming months, once its inspectors have done enough assessments in the field.

Michelin stars are among the most sought-after honours in the restaurant world, with three stars the highest rank. The Michelin Guide now rates over 30,000 establishments in more than 30 territories across three continents, according to its website. Two restaurants in Singapore - Odette and Les Amis - currently have the three-star distinction, five restaurants have two stars and 36 have one star, the website shows.

Last year's event to unveil the 2019 Singapore selection took place at the Capella hotel, with tickets for the sold-out, six-course dinner priced at S$599 per person.

BLOOMBERG

