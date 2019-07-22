You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Mick Jagger back to Venice fest with art heist thriller

Mon, Jul 22, 2019 - 10:09 PM

[ROME] Veteran rocker Mick Jagger will return to the silver screen at the Venice film festival in September for the premiere of art-world thriller "The Burnt Orange Heresy", alongside Donald Sutherland.

The adaptation of American author Charles Willeford's novel was filmed before Jagger, 76 on Friday, underwent heart surgery in April.

Directed by Italian Giuseppe Capotondi, the film features Mr Jagger as wealthy art collector Joseph Cassidy who proposes to a young couple to visit the studio of famous artist Jerome Debney, played by Mr Sutherland, in order to steal one of his works of art.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The film, also starring Denmark's Claes Bang and Australia's Elizabeth Debicki will close the Venice Mostra on September 7, organisers said on Monday.

Legendary frontman Mr Jagger in June resumed performing with the Rolling Stones two months after doctors performed a minimally invasive transcatheter aortic valve replacement, allowing the artist to avoid a major operation that would require surgeons to open his chest.

Fan fears flared in April when the Stones, which formed in 1962, announced the postponement of a string of tour dates so the flamboyant Mr Jagger could receive medical treatment.

The energetic artist known for his hard-partying youth has eight children, five grandchildren and a great-granddaughter, but has maintained a busy schedule of stage performances and a string of film appearances for decades.

AFP

Life & Culture

Actor Simon Yam recovering in hospital after stabbing: state media

'Avengers: Endgame' breaks all-time box office record

Maybank extends Manchester United partnership by five years

I choose you! Making blue-collar job hunting as easy as Pokemon Go

AIA and Tottenham help set new Singapore football record

Suspected Japanese arsonist is ex-convict who believed studio stole his novel

Editor's Choice

BT_20190722_JAVIEWS22TURN_3841072.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown

BP_DBS_220719_1.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sustainability-linked loans: Next instrument in green financing?

BT_20190722_YOTOPLINE_3841084.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Rebranded GYP eyes property for growth

Most Read

1 Iconic Eu Yan Sang Building up for sale with S$62.5m guide price
2 Young and not so upwardly mobile
3 HK-listed AAC Technologies co-founder buys Leedon Park home
4 Singapore job seekers expect 17% pay rise on average when they switch jobs: Survey
5 One Pearl Bank sells 160 units out of 200 released on launch weekend

Must Read

BP_Singapore real estate _220719_59.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits can no longer be seen as 'low-risk' if leverage limit is raised: OCBC

EuYanSang Building.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

EuYanSang Building.jpg
Jul 22, 2019
Real Estate

Iconic Eu Yan Sang Building up for sale with S$62.5m guide price

Jul 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emas Offshore applies for judicial management after failed rescue deals

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly