You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Milan Men's Fashion Week longs for a bright winter

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 11:17 AM

rk_Milan-Mens-Fashion-Week_190121.jpg
Comforting fabrics, bright colours, winter shorts and uninhibited movement are all on show at Milan Men's Fashion Week, whose collections for autumn-winter 2021 have been kept behind closed doors this year by Covid-19.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MILAN] Comforting fabrics, bright colours, winter shorts and uninhibited movement are all on show at Milan Men's Fashion Week, whose collections for autumn-winter 2021 have been kept behind closed doors this year by Covid-19.

With the Italian fashion capital again under lockdown and its luxury stores closed, designers couldn't help but nod to the new normal of interactions at a distance.

One model lifted a telephone receiver in Ermenegildo Zegna's video presentation, while Silvia Fendi announced herself with "Hello, it's Silvia calling" in a voiceover to her own catwalk show.

For Tod's, Italian actor Lorenzo Zurzolo left an answerphone message recounting a week spent alone in an isolated villa.

Cosy chic

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

There were signs everywhere of cosy, comfortable indoor-wear leaving its mark on outdoor styles, with both Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons layering up looks over long-johns.

Fendi offered swaddling, belted coats resembling dressing gowns over warm trousers, all in materials promising soft relaxation as much as the adventurous high life.

Shawl collars and enveloping dressing-gown styles were also on show at Zegna, while even windbreaker brand K-Way blurred lines between indoor and outdoor wear.

Shorts with gloves

Fashion houses are hoping men will show some leg next winter, with Fendi offering colourful quilted shorts and K-Way focusing attention on its trademark yellow, orange and blue zip.

Whimsically daring the cold to do its worst below the belt, designers covered up elsewhere to compensate.

MGSM paired its bermudas with ski gloves while ETRO topped them with a jacket more suited to the slopes.

Looking to adapt to an era when anything could happen, Fendi, K-Way and Prada all showed off reversible coats.

Colours and light

Bright colours are a must for next winter, with Etro putting golden, sunny shades to the fore while Prada turned to jackets blaring fuchsia, red or violet and short coats in pink and ice blue.

Meanwhile some of Fendi's monochrome outfits in emerald green, blood red and saffron yellow are mischievously scribbled with fantastical doodles from British comedian and artist Noel Fielding.

Keep moving

Models were dancing throughout Men's Fashion Week as designers looked to liberate bodies long unable to strut their stuff.

And the clothes were made to match - flexible and allowing for movement, like the suits Zegna showed off on models celebrating together in an apartment, in a seeming wish for the future.

Prada's supple knits were no barrier to dancing either, while Tod's slung an oversized coat over a model trying out a few steps.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Michelin awards first star to vegan restaurant in France

An artwork for the festive season

Paris theatres carry on - behind closed doors

Mattress, McDonald's, moaning: tennis tactics for Aussie isolation

Tokyo to cut back on athletes at Olympics opening ceremony

Meet the Bidens: America's new 'first family'

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 11:10 AM
Government & Economy

China top financial watchdog blasts 'state monopoly' accusation

[SHANGHAI] China's top financial regulator dismissed claims the nation is distorting its economy through "state...

Jan 19, 2021 11:08 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong to extend outbreak-control measures as cases surge

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong will extend social-distancing measures, expand mandatory testing and introduce new...

Jan 19, 2021 11:04 AM
Consumer

Top India cinema operator predicts return of big bang releases

[MUMBAI] PVR Ltd is in talks with Bollywood producers to release their movies in cinema halls now rather than on...

Jan 19, 2021 10:56 AM
Consumer

Carrefour suitor has few regrets about a 'good deal' that failed

[PARIS] After a tumultuous week that saw the French government shut down an attempt to take over Carrefour SA,...

Jan 19, 2021 10:46 AM
Consumer

Birkenstock in talks for S$6.4b sale to CVC Capital

[FRANKFURT] Birkenstock, the German company behind the iconic sandals worn by hippies and preppies alike, is in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Laid off during crisis, she went on to found a company worth S$8m

Stocks to watch: OUE C-Reit, SIA, SPH, BRC Asia, InnoTek, Silkroad Nickel

US asks Australia to scrap proposed laws to make Facebook, Google pay for news

Singapore government keeping close watch on property market

OUE C-Reit seals S$1.27b deal with Allianz entity to divest 50% of OUE Bayfront

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for