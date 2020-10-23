You are here

Ming dynasty scroll sells for record US$77m

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 9:07 PM

[HONG KONG] A handscroll painting from the Ming dynasty by artist Wu Bin sold for US$77 million, breaking the world record sale price for ancient Chinese calligraphies and paintings, according to Poly Culture Group Corp.

The work is titled "Ten Views of Lingbi Rock" and was sold at an auction in Beijing held by a Poly Culture subsidiary, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday. The auction ran from Oct 16 to 20 and featured around 8,000 items of Chinese calligraphies, paintings and antiques.

Total turnover from the auction topped 4.1 billion yuan (S$833.6 million), Poly Culture said. The price for Wu's work included commission.

BLOOMBERG

