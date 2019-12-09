You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Miss South Africa wins Miss Universe 2019 crown

Mon, Dec 09, 2019 - 12:17 PM

AK_zt_0912.jpg
Miss South Africa was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday in Atlanta after a lavish ceremony filled with glitter and heartfelt speeches about female empowerment.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ATLANTA] Miss South Africa was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday in Atlanta after a lavish ceremony filled with glitter and heartfelt speeches about female empowerment.

Zozibini Tunzi, 26, finished first ahead of the Puerto Rican and Mexican finalists in a flashy televised event, hosted by American comic turned TV personality Steve Harvey.

Television personalities Vanessa Lachey and Olivia Culpo served as backstage commentators, and a panel of seven women determined the winner.

Ms Tunzi earned cheers during her closing speech, a new segment of the competition, in which she talked about wanting to empower young women to feel confident.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me, with my kind of skin and my kind of hair, was never considered to be beautiful," she said.

SEE ALSO

Pageant-mad Philippines welcomes home Miss Universe

"I think that it is time that that stops today," she said to thunderous applause.

Ms Tunzi beat more than 90 contestants from around the globe in the 68th instalment of Miss Universe, which was held in Atlanta's Tyler Perry Studios.

The two favourites ahead of the competition, Miss Thailand Paweensuda Saetan-Drouin and Miss Philippines Gazini Ganados, did not make it to the final 10.

The Philippines' Catriona Gray, who presented Ms Tunzi with the crown, took home the Miss Universe crown in 2018.

Although she did not make the finals, Miss Myanmar Swe Zin Htet made waves last week when she came out as the competition's first openly gay contestant.

"I have that platform that, if I say that I'm a lesbian, it will have a big impact on the LGBTQ community back in Burma," Ms Htet told People magazine, using her country's historic name.

Homosexuality is illegal in the Southeast Asian country and is punishable by up to life in prison.

In 2018, the competition also featured Miss Spain Angela Ponce, who blazed a trail as Miss Universe's first transgender contestant.

But the pageant has had a controversial past. Multiple contestants have alleged that US President Donald Trump would regularly enter the competitors' changing room while he owned the organisation from 1996-2015.

Additionally, Miss Universe continues to host the swimsuit competition, which has drawn criticism for objectifying the contestants, although that part of the pageant was not televised.

AFP

Life & Culture

SNL: Paul Rudd, Jimmy Fallon and James Corden rule the Nato cafeteria

'Sesame Street' puppeteer Caroll Spinney - aka Big Bird - dies at 85

UBS Optimus Foundation launches first Singapore office

What you eat matters more in fast-paced rich countries like Singapore

Golf gold medallist Leow stays unbeaten

Wacky, big-money world of pet influencers

BREAKING

Dec 9, 2019 12:01 PM
Energy & Commodities

Australia's Lynas picks Kalgoorlie for rare earth processing site

[BENGALURU] Australian rare earths miner Lynas Corp said on Monday it had picked outback town Kalgoorlie as the site...

Dec 9, 2019 11:47 AM
Government & Economy

Biggest Hong Kong protest in months signals more unrest in 2020

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong saw its biggest pro-democracy protest in months on Sunday, signaling more unrest to come in...

Dec 9, 2019 11:42 AM
Real Estate

LA neighborhood went from 'Friends' home to tech mogul hub

[NEW YORK] First came the celebrities: Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox moved to Trousdale in the early 2000s,...

Dec 9, 2019 11:36 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets rise on strong US jobs data, trade talks in focus

[HONG KONG] Asian markets mostly rose on Monday as investors tracked a rally on Wall Street that was fuelled by a...

Dec 9, 2019 11:33 AM
Government & Economy

Daughter claims Australian ex-PM urged silence on alleged rape

[SYDNEY] The daughter of former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke said he ordered her to keep quiet about her...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly