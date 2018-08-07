You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Mission Impossible clings to top spot

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Los Angeles

TOM Cruise continued to test the limits of the possible this weekend as Mission Impossible - Fallout clung for a second week to the top spot in North American theatres, beating new Disney film "Christopher Robin, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations reported.

Paramount's Mission, the sixth stunt-filled edition in the popular franchise, took in an estimated US$35 million for the three-day weekend.

Critics and audiences have warmed to the film, in which Cruise again does his own vertigo-inducing, cliff-hanging, exploding-car stunts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Disney's live-animated Christopher Robin placed second, at US$25 million.

Inspired by AA Milne's classic Winnie-the-Pooh books, it tells the story of a now grown-up and stressed-out Christopher reuniting with his old stuffed friend and relearning the joys of childlike imagination.

The film stars Ewan McGregor and Hayley Atwell, along with the voices of Brad Garrett and Jim Cummings.

In third was another new release, Lionsgate's The Spy Who Dumped Me, at US$12.4 million. The action comedy stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon as friends being chased frantically through Europe after a former boyfriend turns out to be a CIA agent with a pack of killers hot on his trail.

The star power of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - with its toe-tapping ABBA soundtrack and gorgeous Greek scenery - helped keep the Universal film afloat in fourth place, taking in US$9.1 million for a worldwide total to date of US$231 million.

Its cast includes Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Cher and Pierce Brosnan.

In fifth was Sony's The Equalizer 2, with superstar Denzel Washington playing the part of a quiet former black-ops agent who is drawn back into action to avenge a friend's death. Its take was US$8.8 million in its third week out.

Also of note: Disney has announced that Black Panther has taken in more than US$700 million in North America since its release in February, joining only Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avatar in that exclusive category.

Rounding out this weekend's top 10 were: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (US$8.2 million); Ant-Man and the Wasp (US$6.2 million); The Darkest Minds (US$5.8 million); Incredibles 2 (US$5 million); and Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (US$4.9 million). AFP

Life & Culture

Three-Michelin-starred French chef Joel Robuchon dies, aged 73

Russia names Steven Seagal as special envoy for bilateral ties

Marina Bay Sands to donate S$580k to local charities

Pom-pom girls and kiss cams: badminton gets edgy to win fans

For these billionaires, it’s all about cruise fleets

London’s vast wealth hides struggles of Brexit Britain in limbo

Editor's Choice

BP_SGD_060818_1.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

BT_20180806_KOPI6_3522836.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tapping buoyant water industry prospects

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
5 OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180720_ABSGX20_3506496.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX amends listing rules after MAS accepts corporate governance council’s recommendations

SGX.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel, CapitaLand Mall Trust top corporate governance rankings again

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening