MMA champion Nurmagomedov in shock retirement

Sun, Oct 25, 2020 - 2:44 PM

[PARIS] MMA world lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his shock retirement from the sport on Saturday after revealing he "promised his mother" that his clash with Justin Gaethje would be his last fight.

The Russian, who won by a second-round technical knockout, was fighting for the first time since the death of his father and coach Abdulmanap in July.

"I'm the UFC undisputed, undefeated champion with a 13-0 record (in UFC), and 29-0 in all of my pro MMA career," he said after his win in Abu Dhabi.

"I promised my mother this would be my last fight. There's no way I'm coming here without my father." Long time rival Conor McGregor of Ireland was amongst the first to congratulate the 32-year-old Russian on his career.

"I will carry on. Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family. Yours sincerely, The McGregors," he tweeted.

AFP

