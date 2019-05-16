You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Modern humans diverged from Neanderthals much sooner than believed: study

Thu, May 16, 2019 - 6:36 AM

BP_Neanderthals_160519_31.jpg
Neanderthals and modern humans diverged at least 800,000 years ago, significantly earlier than currently thought, according to new study based on analysing how the teeth of ancient fossils evolved instead of relying on genetic techniques.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Neanderthals and modern humans diverged at least 800,000 years ago, significantly earlier than currently thought, according to new study based on analysing how the teeth of ancient fossils evolved instead of relying on genetic techniques.

The proposed new timeline is around 300,000 years earlier than current estimates, and would in turn mean that Homo heidelbergensis, another extinct human species, cannot be the last common ancestor between our species and our Neanderthal cousins, as many anthropologists presently believe.

In recent years, scientists seeking to unlock the mysteries of our species' evolution have used DNA analyses to provide a "molecular clock" to date fossils, based on assumptions about the rate of genetic change per generation.

The new research by Aida Gomez-Robles at the University College London instead examined dental evolutionary rates across extinct human species, finding that tooth crowns changed in size and shape at a steady rate.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Her study then focused on the molars and pre-molars of around 30 fossils from the Sima de los Huesos site, which earlier research has reliably dated to 430,000 years ago - close to the previously assumed date when sapiens and Neanderthals split.

But she found strong similarities between the Sima hominins' teeth and those of Neanderthals, which meant they could only have existed after the long-held date of divergence.

Statistical analysis was used to extrapolate the new date of divergence to 800,000 years ago.

"Any divergence time between Neanderthals and modern humans younger than 800,000 years ago would have entailed an unexpectedly fast dental evolution in the early Neanderthals from Sima de los Huesos," she said.

"The major implication is Homo heidelbergensis cannot be the last common ancestor between modern humans and Neanderthals," she told AFP.

Ms Gomez-Robles' work was praised by Mirjana Roksandic, a biological anthropologist at the University of Winnipeg.

"She is pinpointing a time when Neanderthals must have moved their own way and that is a very very significant result," said Ms Roksandic.

But it received pushback from Susan Cachel, a professor in human evolution at Rutgers University.

"If the ancestors of anatomically modern humans and Neanderthals do not come from the taxon Homo heidelbergensis, then where do they come from? Some unknown, shadowy ancestor?"

AFP

Life & Culture

China to host 2023 Asian Cup after South Korea withdraws bid

Fewer rainbows, less social media for China's LGBT community

Harvey Weinstein’s former studio seeks liquidation in bankruptcy court

Alabama governor signs nation's strictest abortion ban

One in seven babies born with low birthweight: study

Chinese probe reveals secrets of moon's dark side

Editor's Choice

BT_20190516_YOCDL16ZHENGZHO_3783066.jpg
May 16, 2019
Real Estate

CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

BP_Singtel_160519_2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel full-year profit hits 16-year low; CEO says too early to talk about 5G capex

BP_Neil McGregor_160519_6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries stands to benefit from US-China trade row: CEO

Most Read

1 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
2 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
3 DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire
4 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price

Must Read

BP_Vivian Balakrishnan_160519_90.jpg
May 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations

waterway.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

FCT to buy one-third stake in Waterway Point from Frasers Property for S$440.6m

BP_Chua Kee Lock_160519_99.jpg
May 16, 2019
Garage

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sluggish Singapore loan growth in 2019 amid stable rates, Sino-US trade war: Fitch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening