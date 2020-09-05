Modern takes on familiar flavours

Get our introductory offer at only
FOR a warm welcome back to the bar life, follow a red carpet of paint up a Keong Saik shophouse staircase, to the door with an elephant's-head knocker. Behind it lies The Elephant Room, a "culture-forward" cocktail bar inspired by Little India.
No cold industrial vibe here. Instead, there...
