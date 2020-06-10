Money FM podcast: Don’t sit on back pains

Workday Afternoon with Claressa Monteiro

17:47 min

Synopsis: Host Claressa Monteiro speaks with Dr Diana Chan, director of Pain Medicine, Sengkang General Hospital on why we suffer from lower back pain and what we can do about it.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/78xD4misYdYyXU6jK0hVFX?si=X3jm9W_NRySfLbQhwoxGvw

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt