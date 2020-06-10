You are here
Money FM podcast: Don’t sit on back pains
Workday Afternoon with Claressa Monteiro
17:47 min
Synopsis: Host Claressa Monteiro speaks with Dr Diana Chan, director of Pain Medicine, Sengkang General Hospital on why we suffer from lower back pain and what we can do about it.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3
