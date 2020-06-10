You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Don’t sit on back pains

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

WDA_DianaChan.jpg
Photos: Sengkang General Hospital

Workday Afternoon with Claressa Monteiro

17:47 min

Synopsis: Host Claressa Monteiro speaks with Dr Diana Chan, director of Pain Medicine, Sengkang General Hospital on why we suffer from lower back pain and what we can do about it.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Singapore’s reopening, new legal developments and REITs

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/78xD4misYdYyXU6jK0hVFX?si=X3jm9W_NRySfLbQhwoxGvw

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
https://bt.sg/moneyhacks
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

As art world goes online, a generation gap opens

Citi partners YMCA to support vulnerable groups in Singapore

BTS fans raise US$1m for Black Lives Matter movement

Football: French court rejects appeal on ending Ligue 1 season, suspends relegations

Tragic yarn: India-China border spat hits global cashmere production

Amsterdam to clean up sex-and-drugs tourism in post-virus reboot

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 10, 2020 12:26 AM
Government & Economy

58 fines issued to businesses and individuals in first week of post 'circuit-breaker' phase one

[SINGAPORE] In the first week of reopening, 58 fines were issued to businesses and individuals following inspections...

Jun 10, 2020 12:23 AM
Transport

Germany earmarks 500m euros for electric car charging: sources

[BERLIN] The German economy ministry wants to earmark 500 million euros (S$785.3 million) from Berlin's bumper...

Jun 10, 2020 12:05 AM
Technology

Huawei's 5G patents means US will pay despite Trump ban

[WASHINGTON] Huawei Technologies owns the most patents on next-generation 5G technology, ensuring the Chinese...

Jun 9, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

IMF hails Hong Kong's status as global financial hub

[TOKYO] Hong Kong's status as a global financial hub is important not only to China but the rest of the world, a...

Jun 9, 2020 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

UK gets near-record £73b demand for new 30-year bond

[LONDON] Britain sold £9 billion (S$15.89 billion) of a new 30-year government bond on Tuesday, part of the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.