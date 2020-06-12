You are here

Money FM podcast: The Last Artisan

Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Photos: Yeo Kai Wen

Weekend Mornings with Glenn van Zutphen

16:15 min

Synopsis: Host Glenn van Zutphen and award-winning author Neil Humphreys is joined by Craig McTurk, director of The Last Artisan, Haw Par Villa. They talk about the process, challenges and result of directing The Last Artisan which will be aired on The Projector’s online platform.

Produced by: Glenn van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MoneyFM 89.3

