Money FM podcast: The Last Artisan
Weekend Mornings with Glenn van Zutphen
16:15 min
Synopsis: Host Glenn van Zutphen and award-winning author Neil Humphreys is joined by Craig McTurk, director of The Last Artisan, Haw Par Villa. They talk about the process, challenges and result of directing The Last Artisan which will be aired on The Projector’s online platform.
Produced by: Glenn van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MoneyFM 89.3
