You are here
Money FM podcast: Saving our stray dogs
Workday Afternoon: Saving our stray dogs
15:20 min
Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks with Ricky Yeo, president, Action for Singapore Dogs about ASD’s Trap-Neuter-Release programme and how it will help in curtailing Singapore’s stray dog problem that could have adverse effects if left unchecked.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt