Money FM podcast:  Saving our stray dogs

Workday Afternoon: Saving our stray dogs

15:20 min

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks with Ricky Yeo, president, Action for Singapore Dogs about ASD’s Trap-Neuter-Release programme and how it will help in curtailing Singapore’s stray dog problem that could have adverse effects if left unchecked.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

