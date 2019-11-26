You are here

Money FM podcast:  Saving our stray dogs

Tue, Nov 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Workday Afternoon: Saving our stray dogs

15:20 min

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks with Ricky Yeo, president, Action for Singapore Dogs about ASD’s Trap-Neuter-Release programme and how it will help in curtailing Singapore’s stray dog problem that could have adverse effects if left unchecked.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

