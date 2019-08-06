You are here

Money FM podcast: Adrian Pang talks DBS Sparks

Tue, Aug 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Workday afternoon: Adrian Pang talks DBS Sparks

17:50 min

Synopsis: Adrian Pang of Pangdemonium Theatre Company drops in for a chat about his involvement with DBS Sparks, an award winning online mini series in its second season.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

 

