Money FM podcast: Beauty Queens of Bishan

Weekend Mornings: Beauty Queens of Bishan
Synopsis: Glenn van Zutphen speaks to Akshita Nanda, author of Beauty Queens of Bishan, whose first novel Nimita’s Place was shortlisted for the 2017 Epigram Books Fiction Prize and the 2019 Singapore Book Awards for Best Literary Work. They discuss the contradiction of the beauty industry on #WeekendMornings.
Produced by: Glenn Van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MoneyFM 89.3
