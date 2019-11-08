You are here

Money FM podcast: Challenges business leaders are facing in achieving growth

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Prime Time: Challenges business leaders are facing in achieving growth and greater impact

12:20 min

Synopsis: John Kim, a serial entrepreneur who serves on several boards, member of the Young Presidents’ Organisation and Managing Partner at venture firm, Amasia, explains how the lack of leadership capability can cost corporations up to billions annually.

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Podcast: SFF x Switch 2019 Ep 3: Digital banking

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

