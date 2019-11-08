You are here
Money FM podcast: Challenges business leaders are facing in achieving growth
Prime Time: Challenges business leaders are facing in achieving growth and greater impact
12:20 min
Synopsis: John Kim, a serial entrepreneur who serves on several boards, member of the Young Presidents’ Organisation and Managing Partner at venture firm, Amasia, explains how the lack of leadership capability can cost corporations up to billions annually.
Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
