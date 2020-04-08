You are here

Money FM podcast: Chemotherapy, your immune system and Covid-19

Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Workday Afternoon with Claressa Monteiro

15:07 min

Synopsis: Dr. Choo Bok Ai, Breast Cancer Foundation Exco member and radiation oncologist at ICON Cancer Centre shares relevant information on chemotherapy and keeping your immune system healthy in the face of COVID-19.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

