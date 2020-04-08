Money FM podcast: Chemotherapy, your immune system and Covid-19

Workday Afternoon with Claressa Monteiro

15:07 min

Synopsis: Dr. Choo Bok Ai, Breast Cancer Foundation Exco member and radiation oncologist at ICON Cancer Centre shares relevant information on chemotherapy and keeping your immune system healthy in the face of COVID-19.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

