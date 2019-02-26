You are here
Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: AI to define your song playlist?
Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: AI to define your song playlist?
Claressa: AI to define your song playlist?
16:36 mins
Synopsis: Artificial intelligence is finding its way into many aspects of modern life but can it curate a song list for us that better suits our listening preferences? CEO and co-founder of Musiio Hazel Savage says yes absolutely! We find out more on Coffee with Claressa.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt