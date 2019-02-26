You are here

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: AI to define your song playlist?

Tue, Feb 26, 2019

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: AI to define your song playlist?

Claressa: AI to define your song playlist?

16:36 mins

Synopsis: Artificial intelligence is finding its way into many aspects of modern life but can it curate a song list for us that better suits our listening preferences? CEO and co-founder of Musiio Hazel Savage says yes absolutely! We find out more on Coffee with Claressa.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

