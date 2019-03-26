You are here
Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Andrew Tjioe on record
13:31 mins
Synopsis: Executive chairman Tung Lok Grp of Restaurants and president adviser Restaurant Association of Singapore Andrew Tjioe stops in to chat with Claressa about the inaugural Restaurant Asia 2019. During the interview, he also shared fascinating insights and wisdom gleaned from over three decades in the F&B business.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt