Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Angie Stephen RCCL's lady boss

Tue, Apr 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Coffee with Claressa: Angie Stephen RCCL's lady boss

15:14 mins

Synopsis: Angie Stephen managing director, Asia Pacific Royal Caribbean Cruises Limited talks "Weekend Swap", RCCL's commitment to the Asian market and more on Coffee with Claressa.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

