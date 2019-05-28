Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: DinoQuest is for the whole family

Coffee with Claressa: DinoQuest is for the whole family

17:58 mins

Synopsis: World renowned palaeontologist Patricia Vickers-Rich stops in for Coffee with Claressa to school her on dinosaurs and the Singapore Science Centre's latest exhibition DinoQuest opening June 1.

