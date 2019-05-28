You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: DinoQuest is for the whole family

Tue, May 28, 2019 - 5:50 AM

WDA_Dinoquest.jpg

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: DinoQuest is for the whole family

Coffee with Claressa: DinoQuest is for the whole family

17:58 mins

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: World renowned palaeontologist Patricia Vickers-Rich stops in for Coffee with Claressa to school her on dinosaurs and the Singapore Science Centre's latest exhibition DinoQuest opening June 1.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Life & Culture

New York's vanishing diners

Aladdin takes flight with US$105m box office haul

Celebrating Lennon-Ono's 'bed-in' for peace, 50 years later

In Hong Kong, foreign maids are racing to reclaim their voices

New York’s vanishing diners

A Czech billionaire buys a piece of Le Monde

Editor's Choice

BT_20190528_NSMKT28_3793474.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting

lwx_capitaland_280519_2.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's new exco to include several C-suite Ascendas-Singbridge execs

BT_20190528_JAIHH28TAN_3793404.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare chief executive to retire at year-end

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
3 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords
4 Trump, Abe to burnish ties over golf, sumo and steak
5 Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Must Read

BT_20190528_NSMKT28_3793474.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting

BT_20190528_TRAX28_3793406.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Trax joins Singapore's rarefied unicorn stable

lwx_capitaland_280519_2.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's new exco to include several C-suite Ascendas-Singbridge execs

BT_20190528_CCASB28_3793435.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascendas-Singbridge to launch urban solutions co-innovation lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening