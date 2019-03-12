Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Lyn Lee VP diversity & inclusion, Shell

Coffee with Claressa: Lyn Lee VP Diversity & Inclusion, Shell

20:37 mins

Synopsis: In honour of International Women's Week, we speak with the first Asian female chief diversity and inclusion officer to execute her job out of Asia for Shell.

What is Shell doing to entice more women into the energy industry and how committed are they really towards greater diversity within their senior management ranks? We find out on Coffee with Claressa.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

