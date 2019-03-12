You are here
Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Lyn Lee VP diversity & inclusion, Shell
Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Lyn Lee VP diversity & inclusion, Shell
Coffee with Claressa: Lyn Lee VP Diversity & Inclusion, Shell
20:37 mins
Synopsis: In honour of International Women's Week, we speak with the first Asian female chief diversity and inclusion officer to execute her job out of Asia for Shell.
What is Shell doing to entice more women into the energy industry and how committed are they really towards greater diversity within their senior management ranks? We find out on Coffee with Claressa.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt