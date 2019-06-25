You are here
Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Spicing things up at The Peranakan
Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Spicing things up at The Peranakan
Coffee with Claressa: Spicing things up at The Peranakan
15:53 min
Synopsis: Chef Raymond Khoo, founder of The Peranakan stops in for Coffee With Claressa to tell us all about the 3rd Kamcheng Peranakan Festival and provides insights into the current state of Peranakan culture here in Singapore.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt