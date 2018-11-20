Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - Vincent Sim, leadership with a personal touch

Coffee with Claressa - Vincent Sim, leadership with a personal touch

14:58 mins

Synopsis: Karcher Singapore's GM Vincent Sim stops in for Coffee with Claressa to talk about his management philosophy and how his decision making has benefitted from the 'personal touch' management style he embraces.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

