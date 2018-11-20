You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - Vincent Sim, leadership with a personal touch

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

PT-Vincent-Sim-1700x1024.jpg
Karcher Singapore's GM Vincent Sim

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - Vincent Sim, leadership with a personal touch

Coffee with Claressa - Vincent Sim, leadership with a personal touch

14:58 mins

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: Karcher Singapore's GM Vincent Sim stops in for Coffee with Claressa to talk about his management philosophy and how his decision making has benefitted from the 'personal touch' management style he embraces. 

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Life & Culture

Where birds sing, shrimp grow, developers circle

Technology takes a walk on the wild side

Fantastic Beasts 2 charms with US$62m debut

A stolen Picasso buried in the woods? Probably not

Star Wars producer wants new movie voices 'to bring world to its senses'

Where birds sing, shrimp grow and developers circle

Editor's Choice

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

BT_20181120_ABTOYS20_3622033.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
3 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
4 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure
5 SGReit looking to leverage on Thomson Line

Must Read

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

Nov 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Region's VC, PE to double to US$70b by 2024: Bain report

BT_20181120_JQBILL20_3621948.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

E-wallet, crypto players show support for Payment Services Bill

Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening