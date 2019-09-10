You are here

Money FM podcast: Entwine: Maybank women Eco-Weavers meet Southeast Asian artists

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

17:38 min

Synopsis: On the Soul of Business, Claressa Monteiro speaks to Mr. Shahril Azuar Jimin, CEO of Maybank Foundation , Mr. Khairuddin Hori, Curatorial Director and Partner at Chan + Hori Contemporary in Singapore  and  Mr. Lyle Buencamino, an artist to discuss Entwine, Maybank Women’s commitment to local social enterprises and their ongoing efforts to draw attention to sustainable practices.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

 

