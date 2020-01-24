You are here

Money FM podcast: HBO Invisible Stories

Fri, Jan 24, 2020

Weekend Mornings: HBO Invisible Stories

Synopsis: Glenn van Zutphen speaks to Ler Jiyuan, a Singaporean filmmaker, about his upcoming HBO Asian drama, entitled Invisible Stories, on #WeekendMornings.

Produced by: Glenn Van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MoneyFM 89.3

