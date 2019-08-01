Money FM podcast: How can you flip the power dynamic at the workplace to your favour? Make your boss need you.

Your Money: How can you flip the power dynamic at the workplace to your favour? Make your boss need you.

13:24 min

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: Do you have an abusive boss who makes your life difficult or miserable in the workplace? When it comes to confronting an abusive boss or supervisor, most of us tend to assume that we only have two choices - confrontation or avoidance. But, according to a research done by Elijah Wee, Assistant Professor of Management at Foster School of Business, University of Washington and his team, there is a third option. Victims of workplace abuse can shift the power balance to work in their favour by making their bosses or supervisors need them.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt