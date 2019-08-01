You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: How can you flip the power dynamic at the workplace to your favour?

Thu, Aug 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

YM_ElijahWee.jpg

Money FM podcast: How can you flip the power dynamic at the workplace to your favour? Make your boss need you.

Your Money: How can you flip the power dynamic at the workplace to your favour? Make your boss need you.

13:24 min

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: Do you have an abusive boss who makes your life difficult or miserable in the workplace? When it comes to confronting an abusive boss or supervisor, most of us tend to assume that we only have two choices - confrontation or avoidance. But, according to a research done by Elijah Wee, Assistant Professor of Management at Foster School of Business, University of Washington and his team, there is a third option. Victims of workplace abuse can shift the power balance to work in their favour by making their bosses or supervisors need them.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Life & Culture

Despite Schooling's woes in the pool, Singapore sport still alive and kicking

Stepping it up for a charity and fitness campaign

India's wild tiger population rises, despite conflict with people

Reagan made racist remarks in taped conversation with Nixon

In dragons vs. tourists fight, Indonesian villagers to lose out

Security, heat and lawsuits -- the story of European football clubs in Asia

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_310782.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Garage

PEs target Asean startups as they join VCs in funding landscape

nz_raffles_310722.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

New pilot scheme to help high-growth tech firms bring in EP talent

nz_sembcorp_300752.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares tumble on warning of bigger loss in H2

Must Read

file735tflcjahi131juwcn9.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Finland's Neste expands Singapore refinery as it taps renewable growth

doc76gi9l56dwy57z1dri_doc757onn9kimczfon5e8p.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_manufacture_310767.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing sentiment dives, services less optimistic: surveys

nz_hdb_310755.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Further drop in housing loans but business lending, total loans rise in June: MAS data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly