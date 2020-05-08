You are here
Money FM podcast: In conversation with Emmy award-winning directors Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht
Weekend Mornings with Glenn van Zutphen
17:37 min
Synopsis: Glenn van Zutphen and award-winning author Neil Humphreys speak to Emmy Award-winning directors, Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht, co-directors of Crip Camp, a Netflix documentary about a special, early 1970s summer camp in the Catskill Mountains of upstate New York for disabled kids that spawned a generation of equal-access activists. Watch this and reframe in your own mind what it means to be disabled.
Produced by: Glenn van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MoneyFM 89.3
