Money FM podcast: In conversation with Emmy award-winning directors Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht

Weekend Mornings with Glenn van Zutphen

17:37 min

Synopsis: Glenn van Zutphen and award-winning author Neil Humphreys speak to Emmy Award-winning directors, Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht, co-directors of Crip Camp, a Netflix documentary about a special, early 1970s summer camp in the Catskill Mountains of upstate New York for disabled kids that spawned a generation of equal-access activists. Watch this and reframe in your own mind what it means to be disabled.

Produced by: Glenn van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MoneyFM 89.3

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1t4IQc4UYi2mWRZmzjktWu?si=cv2A8BsnRyipsca9skrLdQ

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg