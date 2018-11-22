You are here
Money FM podcast: Influence: China's bad old days with NYT bestselling Paul French
Money FM podcast: Influence: China's Bad Old Days with NYT Bestselling Paul French
Influence: China's Bad Old Days with NYT Bestselling Paul French
12:15 mins
Synopsis: Journalist and author Paul French's Midnight in Peking smashed bestseller lists and is currently being turned into a movie. The headliner at the Singapore Writer's Festival talks to Michelle Martin about researching and writing about pre-war Shanghai's ill-gotten wealth for his latest book City of Devils.
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt