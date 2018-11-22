Money FM podcast: Influence: China's Bad Old Days with NYT Bestselling Paul French

Influence: China's Bad Old Days with NYT Bestselling Paul French

12:15 mins

Synopsis: Journalist and author Paul French's Midnight in Peking smashed bestseller lists and is currently being turned into a movie. The headliner at the Singapore Writer's Festival talks to Michelle Martin about researching and writing about pre-war Shanghai's ill-gotten wealth for his latest book City of Devils.

