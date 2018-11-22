You are here

Money FM podcast: Influence: China's bad old days with NYT bestselling Paul French

Thu, Nov 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Best-selling author Paul French

Money FM podcast: Influence: China's Bad Old Days with NYT Bestselling Paul French

Influence: China's Bad Old Days with NYT Bestselling Paul French

Synopsis: Journalist and author Paul French's Midnight in Peking smashed bestseller lists and is currently being turned into a movie. The headliner at the Singapore Writer's Festival talks to Michelle Martin about researching and writing about pre-war Shanghai's ill-gotten wealth for his latest book City of Devils.

