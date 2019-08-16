You are here

Money FM podcast: Influence: How Tik Tok videos can help you in your business

Fri, Aug 16, 2019 - 2:15 PM

(left to right) Summer Cao, TikTok Content Creator, Michelle Martin, MONEY FM 89.3 Presenter, Doreen Tan, User Content & Operations Manager, TikTok.

Money FM podcast: Influence: How Tik Tok videos can help you in your business

Your money: Influence: How Tik Tok videos can help you in your business

13:18 min

Synopsis: How can short-form videos on Tik Tok help you in your business? You may have seen these online short-form videos where people usually sing, dance, or lip-sync to short snippets of a song. Available over 150 countries and regions in 75 languages, world’s leading short video platform Tik Tok allows anyone to be a creator as an outlet for people to express themselves and to create and interact content relevant to local culture and trends. Doreen Tan, User Content and Operations Manager of TikTok Singapore and Summer Cao, Tik Tok Content Creator shares more.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

