Money FM podcast: Influence: Inch Chua, conceptualiser, writer & performer

Influence: Inch Chua, conceptualiser, writer & performer

14:43 mins

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: Singer-songwriter Inch Chua talks about the process of conceiving, writing and composing her first theatrical production: Til the End of the World, We’ll Meet in No Man’s Land. She also talks about the differences between writing a song and a play. Making reference to her own personal experiences, Inch shares some of the struggles local musicians face and how they can overcome them by having a different mindset.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt