Money FM podcast: Influence: Inch Chua, conceptualiser, writer & performer

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: Influence: Inch Chua, conceptualiser, writer & performer

Influence: Inch Chua, conceptualiser, writer & performer

14:43 mins

Synopsis: Singer-songwriter Inch Chua talks about the process of conceiving, writing and composing her first theatrical production: Til the End of the World, We’ll Meet in No Man’s Land. She also talks about the differences between writing a song and a play. Making reference to her own personal experiences, Inch shares some of the struggles local musicians face and how they can overcome them by having a different mindset.

