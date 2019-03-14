Money FM podcast: Influence: Siti Noor Mastura, Singaporean of the Year 2018

Influence: Siti Noor Mastura, Singaporean of the Year 2018

17:55 mins

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: She had a difficult childhood - her parents divorced when she was just 17, her mother sank into depression, and her older sister struggled with bipolar disorder. But, these adversities made her the woman she is today. Named Singaporean of the Year 2018, Siti Noor Mastura understands that an understanding of interfaith is dependent on dialogue and helps homebound elderly and single mothers through her non-profit organisation Back2Basics.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt