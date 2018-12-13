You are here

Money FM podcast: Influence: Video didn’t kill the radio star

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: Influence: Video didn’t kill the radio star

Influence: Video didn’t kill the radio star

13:01 mins

Synopsis: Radio remains king across all media platforms; Radiodays Asia spokesman Steve Ahern on the resurgence of radio.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

