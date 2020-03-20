Money FM podcast: International Women's Day

Weekend Mornings with Glenn van Zutphen

08:35 min

Synopsis: Glenn van Zutphen speaks to Corinna Lim, executive director, AWARE on how AWARE celebrates international women's day and subsequent events that will occur over weeks leading up to Superwomen in Concert, a fundraising concert by AWARE held at Esplanade Concert Hall.

Produced by: Glenn van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MoneyFM 89.3

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt