Money FM podcast: International Women's Day

Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Weekend Mornings with Glenn van Zutphen

Synopsis: Glenn van Zutphen speaks to Corinna Lim, executive director, AWARE on how AWARE celebrates international women's day and subsequent events that will occur over weeks leading up to Superwomen in Concert, a fundraising concert by AWARE held at Esplanade Concert Hall.

