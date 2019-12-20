Money FM podcast: Investors are not walking the talk of gender diversity

Synopsis: We talk to Kaisa Snellman, assistant professor of organisational behaviour at INSEAD on why a company with a gender-diverse board of directors is interpreted as revealing a preference for diversity but a weaker commitment to shareholder value.

