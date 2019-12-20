You are here
Money FM podcast: Investors are not walking the talk of gender diversity
Money FM podcast: Investors are not walking the talk of gender diversity
Prime Time: Investors are not walking the talk of gender diversity
12:26 min
Synopsis: We talk to Kaisa Snellman, assistant professor of organisational behaviour at INSEAD on why a company with a gender-diverse board of directors is interpreted as revealing a preference for diversity but a weaker commitment to shareholder value.
Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt