Money FM podcast: Investors are not walking the talk of gender diversity

Fri, Dec 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

12:26 min

Synopsis: We talk to Kaisa Snellman, assistant professor of organisational behaviour at INSEAD on why a company with a gender-diverse board of directors is interpreted as revealing a preference for diversity but a weaker commitment to shareholder value.

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

