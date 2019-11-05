You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: LeftRight CEO on their social initiatives

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

WDA_leftright.jpg

Workday Afternoon: LeftRight

12:58 min

Synopsis: On the Soul of Business, Claressa Monteiro speaks to Mala Rajpal, Founder & CEO of Left Right Singapore, to discuss social enterprises regionally, social projects and their work with nonprofits. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

SEE ALSO

Podcast: SFF x Switch 2019 Ep 1: How Singapore blazed a trail in fintech

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Life & Culture

Workplace romance: it's complicated in #MeToo era

Growing for good: Sustaining a volunteer culture

Banking on golf to boost charity and image

Terminator tops Joker in battle for box office supremacy

Japan raider favourite as Melbourne Cup faces image issues

Sauna and oysters: Merkel recalls Berlin Wall fall

BREAKING

Nov 5, 2019 11:50 AM
Government & Economy

Incentives linked to Dyson's axed electric car project will not be granted: Chee Hong Tat

GIVEN that Dyson has scrapped its plans to build electric vehicles in Singapore, any government incentives which...

Nov 5, 2019 11:49 AM
Banking & Finance

Australia's central bank holds cash rate at 0.75%

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank left its cash rate at 0.75 per cent on Tuesday, a widely expected decision as it...

Nov 5, 2019 11:46 AM
Government & Economy

Malaysia aims to locate further RM18b in 1MDB-linked assets

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia is looking to locate at least RM18 billion (S$5.9 billion) worth of further assets linked to...

Nov 5, 2019 11:45 AM
Government & Economy

GIC, Charter Hall JV acquires A-grade office building in Parramatta, Sydney

SINGAPORE'S sovereign wealth fund, GIC, has entered into a joint venture (JV) partnership with Australia-listed...

Nov 5, 2019 11:39 AM
Energy & Commodities

Steel giant ArcelorMittal calls off purchase of Italy's Ilva

[ROME] ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest steelmaker, said Monday it is pulling out of a deal to buy struggling...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly