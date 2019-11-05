You are here
Money FM podcast: LeftRight CEO on their social initiatives
Workday Afternoon: LeftRight
12:58 min
Synopsis: On the Soul of Business, Claressa Monteiro speaks to Mala Rajpal, Founder & CEO of Left Right Singapore, to discuss social enterprises regionally, social projects and their work with nonprofits.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt