Money FM podcast: Mark Powell and his cycle of Tinder dates

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Read: Mark Powell and his cycle of Tinder dates

11:48 min

Synopsis: Mark Powell, author of ‘16 Swipes No Breakfast’ takes us on a journey of discovery through a rinse cycle of Tinder dates, personal encounters, and struggles, as he navigates the sea of online profiles in search of his soulmate.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

