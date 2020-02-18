You are here
Money FM podcast: Mark Powell and his cycle of Tinder dates
11:48 min
Synopsis: Mark Powell, author of ‘16 Swipes No Breakfast’ takes us on a journey of discovery through a rinse cycle of Tinder dates, personal encounters, and struggles, as he navigates the sea of online profiles in search of his soulmate.
Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
