Money FM podcast: 'Musings on Leadership' with Tor Mesoy

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Read: Musings on Leadership with Tor Mesoy

13:02 min

Synopsis: How can you thrive as a leader? Tor Mesoy, Co-author of Musings on Leadership: Life lessons to help you thrive as a leader weighs in. He shares what he thinks is most important for leaders to keep in mind when trying to improve themselves, and why it is crucial to have self-awareness.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

