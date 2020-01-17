You are here

Money FM podcast: On a mission to inspire success

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: On a mission to inspire success

Weekend Mornings: On a mission to inspire success

15:26 min

Synopsis: Glenn van Zutphen speaks to Jit Puru, keynote speaker, author and founder of Ideas & Inspiration about his motivation for starting up his operation, overcoming life's many challenges and the power of a good public speaker.

Produced by: Glenn Van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

