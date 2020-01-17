Money FM podcast: On a mission to inspire success

You are here
Weekend Mornings: On a mission to inspire success
15:26 min
Synopsis: Glenn van Zutphen speaks to Jit Puru, keynote speaker, author and founder of Ideas & Inspiration about his motivation for starting up his operation, overcoming life's many challenges and the power of a good public speaker.
Produced by: Glenn Van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MoneyFM 89.3
