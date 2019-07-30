You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Putting action behind dreams

Tue, Jul 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM

WDA_AIA.jpg
Claressa Monteiro, MONEY FM 89.3 presenter; Trevor Xie, founder & director of Children’s Wishing Well; Ho Lee Yen, chief customer & marketing officer, AIA Singapore

Money FM podcast: Putting action behind dreams

Workday Afternoon: Putting action behind dreams

16:38 min

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: AIA Singapore has a very real desire to give back to the community. To this end they have introduced several initiatives to raise funds for Children's Wishing Well which benefit children and youths from disadvantaged backgrounds in the realm of education, wellness and enrichment programmes. They joined us on Coffee with Claressa to explain why it matters to them and why it should matter to us.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Life & Culture

Polish artist's labour of devotion in Cairo church

Tarantino's new movie opens with US$40m, Lion King still tops

A platform for youths to inspire and be inspired

Verstappen writes off his own chance of title success

US teen wins US$3m at video game tournament Fortnite World Cup

Aquaponics for all

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_290719_3.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean offers silver lining for logistics players as global trade slows

BT_20190729_LMXSAC18_3847469.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

SAC Capital expands into fund management

BT_20190729_JLOCBC_3847529.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC in sweet spot as SMEs go regional and digital

Must Read

BP_DBS_290719_25.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q2 profit up 17% to S$1.6b; to pay out dividend of 30 S cents per share

doc76fh7r1voz6fblxs6qw_doc75cur1v6c47qdbow92t.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_EU_290719_31.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Government & Economy

EU to strip 5 countries, including Singapore, of some market access rights, says FT

watten drone-3.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Real Estate

Watten Estate Condominium in Bukit Timah goes en bloc with S$536m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly