Money FM podcast: Putting action behind dreams

Workday Afternoon: Putting action behind dreams

16:38 min

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: AIA Singapore has a very real desire to give back to the community. To this end they have introduced several initiatives to raise funds for Children's Wishing Well which benefit children and youths from disadvantaged backgrounds in the realm of education, wellness and enrichment programmes. They joined us on Coffee with Claressa to explain why it matters to them and why it should matter to us.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

