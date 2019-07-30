You are here
Money FM podcast: Putting action behind dreams
Money FM podcast: Putting action behind dreams
Workday Afternoon: Putting action behind dreams
16:38 min
Synopsis: AIA Singapore has a very real desire to give back to the community. To this end they have introduced several initiatives to raise funds for Children's Wishing Well which benefit children and youths from disadvantaged backgrounds in the realm of education, wellness and enrichment programmes. They joined us on Coffee with Claressa to explain why it matters to them and why it should matter to us.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt