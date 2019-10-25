You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Returning to the workforce after a long career gap?

Fri, Oct 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

EDT_maw.jpg

Prime Time: Returning to the workforce after a long career gap?

13:54 min

Synopsis: Mothers returning to work after a career gap is one of the biggest demographics that could be engaged and supported better – be it through flexible work arrangements, affordable childcare support, and more. A study has found that some of the biggest obstacles that mothers re-entering the workforce face include age, technological and skills gap and generational diversity among others. These were the views of close to 40,000 Mums@Work members on re-entering the workforce in a study led by Mums@Work and Ngee Ann Polytechnic. We speak to Sher-li Torrey, who is the founder of Mums@Work on how her enterprise supports these women.

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

