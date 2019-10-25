Money FM podcast: Returning to the workforce after a long career gap?

Prime Time: Returning to the workforce after a long career gap?

Synopsis: Mothers returning to work after a career gap is one of the biggest demographics that could be engaged and supported better – be it through flexible work arrangements, affordable childcare support, and more. A study has found that some of the biggest obstacles that mothers re-entering the workforce face include age, technological and skills gap and generational diversity among others. These were the views of close to 40,000 Mums@Work members on re-entering the workforce in a study led by Mums@Work and Ngee Ann Polytechnic. We speak to Sher-li Torrey, who is the founder of Mums@Work on how her enterprise supports these women.

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

