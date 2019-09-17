You are here
Money FM podcast: Samsonite's sustainable solutions
Workday Afternoon: Samsonite's sustainable solutions
15:42 min
Synopsis: On The Soul of Business, we spoke to Mr Subrata Dutta, President of Samsonite Asia Pacific to tell us more about Born to Go, Samsung’s sustainable innovations and their commitment to green solutions.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt