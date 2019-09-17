You are here

Money FM podcast: Samsonite's sustainable solutions

Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Workday Afternoon: Samsonite's sustainable solutions

15:42 min

Synopsis: On The Soul of Business, we spoke to Mr Subrata Dutta, President of Samsonite Asia Pacific to tell us more about Born to Go, Samsung’s sustainable innovations and their commitment to green solutions. 

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

