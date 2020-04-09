Money FM podcast: Should identifying the immune population be on the cards in the battle against Covid-19?

Prime Time with Howie Lim, Bernard Lim and Finance Presenter JP Ong

12:59 min

Synopsis: We speak to Lily Fang, INSEAD professor of Finance and the AXA chaired professor in Financial Market Risk about whether identifying the immune population should be on the cards in the battle against COVID-19.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt