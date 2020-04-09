You are here

Money FM podcast: Should identifying the immune population be on the cards in the battle against Covid-19?

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Prime Time with Howie Lim, Bernard Lim and Finance Presenter JP Ong

12:59 min

Synopsis: We speak to Lily Fang, INSEAD professor of Finance and the AXA chaired professor in Financial Market Risk about whether identifying the immune population should be on the cards in the battle against COVID-19.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

