Money FM podcast: Singapore's otter success story

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Weekend Mornings with Glenn van Zutphen

18:29 min

Synopsis: Host Glenn van Zutphen and award-winning author Neil Humphreys speak to N. Sivasothi from the department of biological sciences at the National University of Singapore. Known as "Otterman" – he talks about how Singapore's 10 otter families (80 animals) are a thriving success story that no other urban area has seen, and how the vast majority of residents want to coexist with them.

