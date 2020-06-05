Money FM podcast: Singapore's otter success story

Weekend Mornings with Glenn van Zutphen

18:29 min

Synopsis: Host Glenn van Zutphen and award-winning author Neil Humphreys speak to N. Sivasothi from the department of biological sciences at the National University of Singapore. Known as "Otterman" – he talks about how Singapore's 10 otter families (80 animals) are a thriving success story that no other urban area has seen, and how the vast majority of residents want to coexist with them.

Produced by: Glenn van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MoneyFM 89.3

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1t4IQc4UYi2mWRZmzjktWu?si=cv2A8BsnRyipsca9skrLdQ

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt