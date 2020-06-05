You are here
Money FM podcast: Singapore's otter success story
Weekend Mornings with Glenn van Zutphen
18:29 min
Synopsis: Host Glenn van Zutphen and award-winning author Neil Humphreys speak to N. Sivasothi from the department of biological sciences at the National University of Singapore. Known as "Otterman" – he talks about how Singapore's 10 otter families (80 animals) are a thriving success story that no other urban area has seen, and how the vast majority of residents want to coexist with them.
