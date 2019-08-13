Money FM podcast: Staying employable in the midst of economic slowdown

Workday afternoon: Staying employable in the midst of economic slowdown

17:24 min

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: On Coffee with Claressa, we talk to a hiring manager and a consultant from recruitment consultancy, Volt to discuss staying employable in the midst of economic slowdown.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt