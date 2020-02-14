Money FM podcast: String - the next evolutionary step in travel planning

Weekend Mornings: String - the next evolutionary step in travel planning

10:31 min

Synopsis: Join Glenn van Zutphen, as he speaks with Albert Tan, founder of String Travel, an app designed for users to ease their travel planning by enabling them to reference a shared portal of user-generated itineraries.

Produced by: Glenn Van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MoneyFM 89.3

