Money FM podcast: String - the next evolutionary step in travel planning

Fri, Feb 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Weekend Mornings: String - the next evolutionary step in travel planning

10:31 min

Synopsis: Join Glenn van Zutphen, as he speaks with Albert Tan, founder of String Travel, an app designed for users to ease their travel planning by enabling them to reference a shared portal of user-generated itineraries.

Produced by: Glenn Van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

