Money FM podcast: The study of mangroves and their importance to biodiversity
Weekend Mornings with Glenn van Zutphen
16:01 min
Synopsis: Host Glenn van Zutphen speaks to Prof. Benjamin Horton, chair of the Asian School of the Environment, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, and principal investigator of the Earth Observatory of Singapore on the importance of nations and individuals acting quickly to stem the tide of climate change, as well as his new study about the urgency of protecting mangroves.
